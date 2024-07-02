Wipro Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹515.5, a close price of ₹514.9, a high of ₹535.5, and a low of ₹513.8. The market capitalization was ₹275,446.37 crore. The 52-week high was ₹546.1, and the 52-week low was ₹375. The BSE volume was 1,550,037 shares traded.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Wipro has increased by 1.30% and is currently trading at ₹534.10. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have surged by 35.51% to ₹534.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.5%
|3 Months
|1.27%
|6 Months
|10.52%
|YTD
|11.89%
|1 Year
|35.51%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|537.37
|Support 1
|515.67
|Resistance 2
|547.43
|Support 2
|504.03
|Resistance 3
|559.07
|Support 3
|493.97
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 16.55% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|11
|9
|Sell
|15
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|5
|7
|8
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1550 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹535.5 & ₹513.8 yesterday to end at ₹514.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend