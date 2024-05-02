Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at 457.25, down -1.09% from yesterday's 462.3

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹463.55 and closed at ₹462.95. The high for the day was ₹466.6, and the low was ₹461.25. The market capitalization was ₹241,295.97 crore. The 52-week high was ₹546.1, and the 52-week low was ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 231,866 shares traded.
Wipro stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹455.55 and a high of ₹462.95 on the current day.
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Wipro indicate a potential negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.
Wipro share price closed the day at ₹457.25 - a 1.09% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 461.82 , 466.18 , 469.37. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 454.27 , 451.08 , 446.72.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The current market price of Wipro has broken the first support of ₹460.35 & second support of ₹458.3 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹455.1. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹455.1 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|460.05
|10 Days
|460.06
|20 Days
|470.53
|50 Days
|497.54
|100 Days
|476.60
|300 Days
|441.62
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 3.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|11
|11
|9
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
The current market price of Wipro has broken the first support of ₹460.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹458.3. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹458.3 then there can be further negative price movement.
A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Wipro, indicates the possibility of a downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Wipro stock's low price for the day was ₹455.55 while the high price reached ₹462.95.
The current market price of Wipro has broken the first support of ₹460.35 & second support of ₹458.3 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹455.1. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹455.1 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
The stock price has been moving back and forth between 459.62 and 455.82 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 455.82 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 459.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
The current market price of Wipro has broken the first support of ₹460.35 & second support of ₹458.3 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹455.1. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹455.1 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Today, Wipro's share price dropped by 1.22% to reach ₹456.65. Among its peers, Firstsource Solutions, Latent View Analytics, and Just Dial are declining, while Info Edge India is showing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.34% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|456.65
|-5.65
|-1.22
|546.1
|375.0
|238334.11
|Info Edge India
|6075.0
|22.35
|0.37
|6355.0
|3701.25
|78374.98
|Firstsource Solutions
|211.35
|-0.75
|-0.35
|229.0
|111.75
|14401.42
|Latent View Analytics
|495.0
|-1.7
|-0.34
|566.95
|322.0
|10142.62
|Just Dial
|1114.2
|-40.9
|-3.54
|1162.65
|660.0
|9474.91
The trading volume of Wipro until 10 AM is 78.78% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹457.75, reflecting a decrease of -0.98%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, to analyze market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Wipro touched a high of 459.35 & a low of 455.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|459.62
|Support 1
|455.82
|Resistance 2
|461.38
|Support 2
|453.78
|Resistance 3
|463.42
|Support 3
|452.02
Today, Wipro's stock price dropped by 1.17% to reach ₹456.9. Among its peers, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Just Dial experienced declines, while Latent View Analytics saw an increase. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices also showed slight changes of 0.1% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|456.9
|-5.4
|-1.17
|546.1
|375.0
|238464.59
|Info Edge India
|6015.25
|-37.4
|-0.62
|6355.0
|3701.25
|77604.13
|Firstsource Solutions
|210.5
|-1.6
|-0.75
|229.0
|111.75
|14343.5
|Latent View Analytics
|497.0
|0.3
|0.06
|566.95
|322.0
|10183.61
|Just Dial
|1137.05
|-18.05
|-1.56
|1162.65
|660.0
|9669.22
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in Wipro indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
The current market price of Wipro has broken the first support of ₹460.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹458.3. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹458.3 then there can be further negative price movement.
The share price of Wipro has decreased by 0.29% and is currently trading at ₹460.95. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have increased by 20.10% to ₹460.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.06%
|3 Months
|-6.53%
|6 Months
|21.11%
|YTD
|-1.89%
|1 Year
|20.1%
The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|465.6
|Support 1
|460.35
|Resistance 2
|468.8
|Support 2
|458.3
|Resistance 3
|470.85
|Support 3
|455.1
The trading volume yesterday was 35.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 231 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹466.6 & ₹461.25 yesterday to end at ₹462.95. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
