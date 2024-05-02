Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at 457.25, down -1.09% from yesterday's 462.3

LIVE UPDATES
26 min read . 05:32 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 02 May 2024, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 462.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 457.25 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock on the last trading day opened at 463.55 and closed at 462.95. The high for the day was 466.6, and the low was 461.25. The market capitalization was 241,295.97 crore. The 52-week high was 546.1, and the 52-week low was 375. The BSE volume for the day was 231,866 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:32 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's price fluctuated between a low of 455.55 and a high of 462.95 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 04:32 PM IST Wipro share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.31%; Futures open interest increased by 4.81%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Wipro indicate a potential negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.

02 May 2024, 03:53 PM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro closed today at ₹457.25, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹462.3

Wipro share price closed the day at 457.25 - a 1.09% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 461.82 , 466.18 , 469.37. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 454.27 , 451.08 , 446.72.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:35 PM IST Wipro Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:14 PM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹457, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹462.3

The current market price of Wipro has broken the first support of 460.35 & second support of 458.3 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 455.1. If the stock price breaks the final support of 455.1 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

02 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

02 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Wipro share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days460.05
10 Days460.06
20 Days470.53
50 Days497.54
100 Days476.60
300 Days441.62
02 May 2024, 02:34 PM IST Wipro share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 02:15 PM IST Wipro share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 3.95% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy4443
    Hold111199
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8887
02 May 2024, 02:00 PM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹459.75, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹462.3

The current market price of Wipro has broken the first support of 460.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 458.3. If the stock price breaks the second support of 458.3 then there can be further negative price movement.

02 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST Wipro share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 01:10 PM IST Wipro share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.38%; Futures open interest increased by 2.19%

A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Wipro, indicates the possibility of a downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

02 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's low price for the day was 455.55 while the high price reached 462.95.

02 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST Wipro share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Wipro share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days460.05
10 Days460.06
20 Days470.53
50 Days497.54
100 Days476.60
300 Days441.62
02 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹457.65, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹462.3

The current market price of Wipro has broken the first support of 460.35 & second support of 458.3 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 455.1. If the stock price breaks the final support of 455.1 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

02 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST Wipro share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving back and forth between 459.62 and 455.82 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 455.82 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 459.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹456.15, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹462.3

The current market price of Wipro has broken the first support of 460.35 & second support of 458.3 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 455.1. If the stock price breaks the final support of 455.1 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

02 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Wipro's share price dropped by 1.22% to reach 456.65. Among its peers, Firstsource Solutions, Latent View Analytics, and Just Dial are declining, while Info Edge India is showing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.34% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro456.65-5.65-1.22546.1375.0238334.11
Info Edge India6075.022.350.376355.03701.2578374.98
Firstsource Solutions211.35-0.75-0.35229.0111.7514401.42
Latent View Analytics495.0-1.7-0.34566.95322.010142.62
Just Dial1114.2-40.9-3.541162.65660.09474.91
02 May 2024, 10:51 AM IST Wipro share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 78.78% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Wipro until 10 AM is 78.78% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 457.75, reflecting a decrease of -0.98%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, to analyze market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

02 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Wipro share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro touched a high of 459.35 & a low of 455.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1459.62Support 1455.82
Resistance 2461.38Support 2453.78
Resistance 3463.42Support 3452.02
02 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:51 AM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Wipro's stock price dropped by 1.17% to reach 456.9. Among its peers, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Just Dial experienced declines, while Latent View Analytics saw an increase. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices also showed slight changes of 0.1% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro456.9-5.4-1.17546.1375.0238464.59
Info Edge India6015.25-37.4-0.626355.03701.2577604.13
Firstsource Solutions210.5-1.6-0.75229.0111.7514343.5
Latent View Analytics497.00.30.06566.95322.010183.61
Just Dial1137.05-18.05-1.561162.65660.09669.22
02 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.56%; Futures open interest increased by 1.47%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in Wipro indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

02 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹458.9, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹462.3

The current market price of Wipro has broken the first support of 460.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 458.3. If the stock price breaks the second support of 458.3 then there can be further negative price movement.

02 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Wipro has decreased by 0.29% and is currently trading at 460.95. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have increased by 20.10% to 460.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.06%
3 Months-6.53%
6 Months21.11%
YTD-1.89%
1 Year20.1%
02 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Wipro share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1465.6Support 1460.35
Resistance 2468.8Support 2458.3
Resistance 3470.85Support 3455.1
02 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Wipro share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 4.82% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy4443
    Hold111199
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8887
02 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Wipro share price Today : Wipro volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7238 k

The trading volume yesterday was 35.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 231 k.

02 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹462.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 466.6 & 461.25 yesterday to end at 462.95. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.