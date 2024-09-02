Wipro Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹542.4 and closed at ₹538.6. The stock reached a high of ₹542.4 and a low of ₹535.65. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹281,214.43 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Wipro's stock has seen a high of ₹580 and a low of ₹375. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 594,807 shares for Wipro.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹490.0, 8.96% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|16
|16
|16
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 93.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1059 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹542.4 & ₹535.65 yesterday to end at ₹538.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend