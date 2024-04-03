Active Stocks
Wed Apr 03 2024 10:32:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.90 0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 344.65 -0.04%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 484.75 0.74%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 763.90 -0.45%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,489.65 0.43%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

4 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 481.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 485.2 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price TodayPremium
Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock price showed a slight increase on the last day with an open price of 482.1 and a close price of 485. The high for the day was 482.7, while the low was 479.75. The market capitalization stood at 251,130.05 crore. The 52-week high and low were 546.1 and 351.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 225,090 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:30:36 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro484.853.650.76546.1351.85265601.89
Zomato180.85-2.2-1.2188.9550.95151262.5
Info Edge India5637.1-11.75-0.215800.03598.2572725.53
Firstsource Solutions204.13.651.82221.4103.813907.41
Eclerx Services2400.2522.850.962825.01272.011529.36
03 Apr 2024, 10:22:53 AM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹485.2, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹481.2

Wipro stock is currently trading at 485.2, which represents a 0.83% increase from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 4. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 10:13:41 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's low price today was 476.25 and the high price was 482.7.

03 Apr 2024, 10:02:33 AM IST

Wipro April futures opened at 481.75 as against previous close of 483.25

Wipro's spot price is currently at 478.25 with a bid price of 480.55 and an offer price of 480.75. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 1500. The open interest stands at 52,126,500. Investors can track these key data points to make informed decisions regarding trading activities in Wipro stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:53:17 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:43:38 AM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹478.25, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹481.2

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 478.25 with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -2.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:30:05 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.21%
3 Months-0.23%
6 Months18.68%
YTD2.1%
1 Year30.78%
03 Apr 2024, 09:02:13 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹481.2, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹485

The current price of Wipro stock is 481.2 with a percent change of -0.78%, resulting in a net change of -3.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.

03 Apr 2024, 08:02:15 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹485 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro's BSE volume was 225090 shares, and the closing price was 485.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App