Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock price showed a slight increase on the last day with an open price of ₹482.1 and a close price of ₹485. The high for the day was ₹482.7, while the low was ₹479.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹251,130.05 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹546.1 and ₹351.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 225,090 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|484.85
|3.65
|0.76
|546.1
|351.85
|265601.89
|Zomato
|180.85
|-2.2
|-1.2
|188.95
|50.95
|151262.5
|Info Edge India
|5637.1
|-11.75
|-0.21
|5800.0
|3598.25
|72725.53
|Firstsource Solutions
|204.1
|3.65
|1.82
|221.4
|103.8
|13907.41
|Eclerx Services
|2400.25
|22.85
|0.96
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11529.36
Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹485.2, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹481.2
Wipro stock is currently trading at ₹485.2, which represents a 0.83% increase from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 4. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.
Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Wipro stock's low price today was ₹476.25 and the high price was ₹482.7.
Wipro April futures opened at 481.75 as against previous close of 483.25
Wipro's spot price is currently at 478.25 with a bid price of 480.55 and an offer price of 480.75. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 1500. The open interest stands at 52,126,500. Investors can track these key data points to make informed decisions regarding trading activities in Wipro stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Wipro Live Updates
WIPRO
WIPRO
Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹478.25, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹481.2
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹478.25 with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -2.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Wipro share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.21%
|3 Months
|-0.23%
|6 Months
|18.68%
|YTD
|2.1%
|1 Year
|30.78%
Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹481.2, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹485
The current price of Wipro stock is ₹481.2 with a percent change of -0.78%, resulting in a net change of -3.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.
Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹485 on last trading day
On the last day, Wipro's BSE volume was 225090 shares, and the closing price was ₹485.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!