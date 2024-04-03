Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 481.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 485.2 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock price showed a slight increase on the last day with an open price of 482.1 and a close price of 485. The high for the day was 482.7, while the low was 479.75. The market capitalization stood at 251,130.05 crore. The 52-week high and low were 546.1 and 351.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 225,090 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro484.853.650.76546.1351.85265601.89
Zomato180.85-2.2-1.2188.9550.95151262.5
Info Edge India5637.1-11.75-0.215800.03598.2572725.53
Firstsource Solutions204.13.651.82221.4103.813907.41
Eclerx Services2400.2522.850.962825.01272.011529.36
03 Apr 2024, 10:22 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹485.2, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹481.2

Wipro stock is currently trading at 485.2, which represents a 0.83% increase from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 4. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 10:13 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's low price today was 476.25 and the high price was 482.7.

03 Apr 2024, 10:02 AM IST Wipro April futures opened at 481.75 as against previous close of 483.25

Wipro's spot price is currently at 478.25 with a bid price of 480.55 and an offer price of 480.75. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 1500. The open interest stands at 52,126,500. Investors can track these key data points to make informed decisions regarding trading activities in Wipro stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:53 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹478.25, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹481.2

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 478.25 with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -2.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.21%
3 Months-0.23%
6 Months18.68%
YTD2.1%
1 Year30.78%
03 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹481.2, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹485

The current price of Wipro stock is 481.2 with a percent change of -0.78%, resulting in a net change of -3.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.

03 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹485 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro's BSE volume was 225090 shares, and the closing price was 485.

