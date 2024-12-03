Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 577.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 584.55 per share.

Wipro Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 583 and closed slightly lower at 577.95. The stock reached a high of 585.4 and a low of 578.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of 305,494.1 crore, Wipro's performance remains notable amidst its 52-week high of 596 and low of 393.2. The BSE recorded a volume of 428,954 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:20:10 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Over the past year, Wipro's shares have experienced a gain of 43.40%. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 17.35%, reaching 24276.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.36%
3 Months12.95%
6 Months31.63%
YTD24.03%
1 Year43.4%
03 Dec 2024, 09:04:35 AM IST

03 Dec 2024, 08:51:19 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1587.1Support 1579.75
Resistance 2590.0Support 2575.3
Resistance 3594.45Support 3572.4
03 Dec 2024, 08:32:41 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 57.23% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy7663
    Hold89912
    Sell14141416
    Strong Sell6666
03 Dec 2024, 08:21:16 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13850 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 857 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:02:15 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹577.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 585.4 & 578.5 yesterday to end at 584.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

