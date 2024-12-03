Wipro Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹583 and closed slightly lower at ₹577.95. The stock reached a high of ₹585.4 and a low of ₹578.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹305,494.1 crore, Wipro's performance remains notable amidst its 52-week high of ₹596 and low of ₹393.2. The BSE recorded a volume of 428,954 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price has decreased by 0.04%, currently trading at ₹292.15. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have experienced a gain of 43.40%, reaching ₹292.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 17.35%, reaching 24276.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.36%
|3 Months
|12.95%
|6 Months
|31.63%
|YTD
|24.03%
|1 Year
|43.4%
Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Mazagon Dock, ITC, KPI Green, MOIL, Protean eGov, and more
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-wipro-mazagon-dock-itc-kpi-green-moil-protean-egov-and-more-11733193337054.html
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|587.1
|Support 1
|579.75
|Resistance 2
|590.0
|Support 2
|575.3
|Resistance 3
|594.45
|Support 3
|572.4
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 57.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|6
|6
|3
|Hold
|8
|9
|9
|12
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|16
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13850 k
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 857 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹577.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹585.4 & ₹578.5 yesterday to end at ₹584.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend