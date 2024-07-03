Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 03 Jul 2024, by 2.06 %. The stock closed at 527.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 538.1 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 530, closed at 527.25, with a high of 545 and a low of 528.9. The market capitalization stood at 281,114.63 crore. The 52-week high was 546.1 and the 52-week low was 375. The BSE volume for the day was 648,875 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13436 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 648 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹527.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 545 & 528.9 yesterday to end at 527.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

