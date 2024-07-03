Wipro Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹530, closed at ₹527.25, with a high of ₹545 and a low of ₹528.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹281,114.63 crore. The 52-week high was ₹546.1 and the 52-week low was ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 648,875 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13436 k
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 648 k.
03 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹527.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹545 & ₹528.9 yesterday to end at ₹527.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend