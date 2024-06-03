Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 437.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 443.45 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock opened and closed at 436.95 with a high of 442 and a low of 435.6 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 228624.06 cr. The 52-week high and low were at 546.1 and 375 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 672565 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:33 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 444.8 & a low of 441.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1445.28Support 1442.13
Resistance 2446.62Support 2440.32
Resistance 3448.43Support 3438.98
03 Jun 2024, 10:14 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:53 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's stock price rose by 1.07% to reach 442.45, outperforming its peers which are showing mixed results. While Zomato is declining, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 2.7% and 2.53% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro442.454.71.07546.1375.0230922.86
Zomato177.35-1.55-0.87207.366.25153944.32
Info Edge India5752.060.91.076545.953815.0574273.67
Firstsource Solutions190.356.93.76229.0122.213088.73
Eclerx Services2209.916.450.752825.01518.810654.2
03 Jun 2024, 09:40 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.17%; Futures open interest increased by 1.5%

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates potential for positive price movement in the upcoming days, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

03 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹443.45, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹437.75

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of 441.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 445.22. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 445.22 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 Jun 2024, 09:17 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Wipro has increased by 1.90% and is currently trading at 446.05. Over the past year, Wipro's share price has risen by 7.63% to 446.05. In comparison, the Nifty index has surged by 21.56% to reach 22530.70 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.49%
3 Months-15.83%
6 Months7.49%
YTD-7.02%
1 Year7.63%
03 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1441.63Support 1434.98
Resistance 2445.22Support 2431.92
Resistance 3448.28Support 3428.33
03 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 0.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold1111119
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8888
03 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5811 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 96.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 672 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹436.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 442 & 435.6 yesterday to end at 436.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

