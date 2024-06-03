Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock opened and closed at ₹436.95 with a high of ₹442 and a low of ₹435.6 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹228624.06 cr. The 52-week high and low were at ₹546.1 and ₹375 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 672565 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 444.8 & a low of 441.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|445.28
|Support 1
|442.13
|Resistance 2
|446.62
|Support 2
|440.32
|Resistance 3
|448.43
|Support 3
|438.98
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's stock price rose by 1.07% to reach ₹442.45, outperforming its peers which are showing mixed results. While Zomato is declining, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 2.7% and 2.53% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|442.45
|4.7
|1.07
|546.1
|375.0
|230922.86
|Zomato
|177.35
|-1.55
|-0.87
|207.3
|66.25
|153944.32
|Info Edge India
|5752.0
|60.9
|1.07
|6545.95
|3815.05
|74273.67
|Firstsource Solutions
|190.35
|6.9
|3.76
|229.0
|122.2
|13088.73
|Eclerx Services
|2209.9
|16.45
|0.75
|2825.0
|1518.8
|10654.2
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates potential for positive price movement in the upcoming days, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of ₹441.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹445.22. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹445.22 then there can be further positive price movement.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Wipro has increased by 1.90% and is currently trading at ₹446.05. Over the past year, Wipro's share price has risen by 7.63% to ₹446.05. In comparison, the Nifty index has surged by 21.56% to reach 22530.70 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.49%
|3 Months
|-15.83%
|6 Months
|7.49%
|YTD
|-7.02%
|1 Year
|7.63%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|441.63
|Support 1
|434.98
|Resistance 2
|445.22
|Support 2
|431.92
|Resistance 3
|448.28
|Support 3
|428.33
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 0.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 96.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 672 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹442 & ₹435.6 yesterday to end at ₹436.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend