Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at ₹456.85, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹457.25

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's open price was ₹462.95, close price was ₹462.3, high was ₹462.95, and low was ₹455.55. The market capitalization was ₹238,660.14 crore. The 52-week high was ₹546.1, and the 52-week low was ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 194,501 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Wipro's stock price dropped by 0.09% to reach ₹456.85, while its peer companies are experiencing a mixed performance. Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are declining, whereas Zomato, another peer, is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.76% and 0.98% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|456.85
|-0.4
|-0.09
|546.1
|375.0
|238438.49
|Zomato
|197.25
|1.85
|0.95
|199.75
|60.35
|164979.41
|Info Edge India
|6006.35
|-59.65
|-0.98
|6355.0
|3701.25
|77489.31
|Firstsource Solutions
|207.7
|-2.75
|-1.31
|229.0
|111.75
|14152.71
|Eclerx Services
|2411.1
|-45.45
|-1.85
|2825.0
|1310.7
|11581.47
Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Wipro stock hit a low of ₹453.3 and a high of ₹461.65.
Wipro share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.76%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.56%
A decrease in futures price and open interest in Wipro indicates a potential weakening of the current bearish trend, suggesting that the stock could reach a bottom or start a reversal soon.
Wipro share price Today :Wipro closed today at ₹456.85, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹457.25
Wipro share price closed the day at ₹456.85 - a 0.09% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 462.63 , 466.72 , 471.43. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 453.83 , 449.12 , 445.03.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Wipro share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 118.10% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Wipro until 3 PM has increased by 118.10% compared to yesterday. The price of the stock was trading at ₹456.85, showing a slight decrease of -0.09%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Wipro Live Updates
Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹458.3, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹457.25
Wipro share price is at ₹458.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹454.27 and ₹461.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹454.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 461.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Wipro share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|460.05
|10 Days
|460.06
|20 Days
|470.53
|50 Days
|497.54
|100 Days
|476.60
|300 Days
|441.85
Wipro share price Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 196.03% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Wipro until 2 PM is 196.03% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹456.6, up by -0.14%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Wipro share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between levels of 457.17 and 453.82 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 453.82 and selling near the hourly resistance at 457.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|456.27
|Support 1
|454.17
|Resistance 2
|457.13
|Support 2
|452.93
|Resistance 3
|458.37
|Support 3
|452.07
Wipro share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 3.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|11
|11
|9
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹454.9, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹457.25
Wipro share price is at ₹454.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹454.27 and ₹461.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹454.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 461.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 352.00% higher than yesterday
The volume of Wipro traded by 1 PM is 352.00% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹454.35, up by -0.63%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Wipro share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 456.68 and 453.43 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 453.43 and selling near hourly resistance at 456.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|457.17
|Support 1
|453.82
|Resistance 2
|458.58
|Support 2
|451.88
|Resistance 3
|460.52
|Support 3
|450.47
Wipro share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -1.15%; Futures open interest increased by 0.96%
A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Wipro indicates potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Wipro stock's low price for the day was ₹453.3, while the high price reached was ₹461.65.
Wipro share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 457.57% higher than yesterday
The volume of Wipro traded until 12 AM is 457.57% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹455.25, up by -0.44%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
Wipro share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 458.88 and 455.43 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially employ rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 455.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 458.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|456.68
|Support 1
|453.43
|Resistance 2
|458.47
|Support 2
|451.97
|Resistance 3
|459.93
|Support 3
|450.18
Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Wipro share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|460.05
|10 Days
|460.06
|20 Days
|470.53
|50 Days
|497.54
|100 Days
|476.60
|300 Days
|441.85
Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹454.4, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹457.25
Wipro share price is at ₹454.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹454.27 and ₹461.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹454.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 461.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 102.49% higher than yesterday
The volume of Wipro traded until 11 AM is 102.49% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹454.4, showing a decrease of -0.62%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Wipro share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro's stock price reached a peak of 459.9 and a low of 456.45 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels at 457.4 and 455.8, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider exiting current long positions, while new investors could assess the potential for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|458.88
|Support 1
|455.43
|Resistance 2
|461.12
|Support 2
|454.22
|Resistance 3
|462.33
|Support 3
|451.98
Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹457.15, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹457.25
Wipro share price is at ₹457.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹454.27 and ₹461.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹454.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 461.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -11.57% lower than yesterday
The volume of Wipro traded by 10 AM is down by 11.57% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹458.65, a decrease of 0.31%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Wipro share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro touched a high of 461.6 & a low of 457.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|461.1
|Support 1
|457.4
|Resistance 2
|463.2
|Support 2
|455.8
|Resistance 3
|464.8
|Support 3
|453.7
Wipro Live Updates
Wipro share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.21%; Futures open interest increased by 0.61%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹461, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹457.25
Wipro share price is at ₹461 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹454.27 and ₹461.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹454.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 461.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Wipro has increased by 0.60% and is currently trading at ₹460.00. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have gained 18.77% to reach ₹460.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22,648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.54%
|3 Months
|-6.82%
|6 Months
|19.22%
|YTD
|-2.95%
|1 Year
|18.77%
Wipro share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|461.82
|Support 1
|454.27
|Resistance 2
|466.18
|Support 2
|451.08
|Resistance 3
|469.37
|Support 3
|446.72
Wipro share price Today : Wipro volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7505 k
The trading volume yesterday was 2.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 194 k.
Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹462.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹462.95 & ₹455.55 yesterday to end at ₹462.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
