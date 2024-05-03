Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at ₹456.85, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹457.25

40 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 457.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 456.85 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's open price was 462.95, close price was 462.3, high was 462.95, and low was 455.55. The market capitalization was 238,660.14 crore. The 52-week high was 546.1, and the 52-week low was 375. The BSE volume for the day was 194,501 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 06:02:18 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Wipro's stock price dropped by 0.09% to reach 456.85, while its peer companies are experiencing a mixed performance. Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are declining, whereas Zomato, another peer, is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.76% and 0.98% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro456.85-0.4-0.09546.1375.0238438.49
Zomato197.251.850.95199.7560.35164979.41
Info Edge India6006.35-59.65-0.986355.03701.2577489.31
Firstsource Solutions207.7-2.75-1.31229.0111.7514152.71
Eclerx Services2411.1-45.45-1.852825.01310.711581.47
03 May 2024, 05:35:08 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Wipro stock hit a low of 453.3 and a high of 461.65.

03 May 2024, 04:31:54 PM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.76%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.56%

A decrease in futures price and open interest in Wipro indicates a potential weakening of the current bearish trend, suggesting that the stock could reach a bottom or start a reversal soon.

03 May 2024, 03:48:33 PM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro closed today at ₹456.85, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹457.25

Wipro share price closed the day at 456.85 - a 0.09% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 462.63 , 466.72 , 471.43. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 453.83 , 449.12 , 445.03.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:46:24 PM IST

Wipro share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 118.10% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Wipro until 3 PM has increased by 118.10% compared to yesterday. The price of the stock was trading at 456.85, showing a slight decrease of -0.09%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:35:28 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:15:12 PM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹458.3, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹457.25

Wipro share price is at 458.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 454.27 and 461.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 454.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 461.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 02:56:07 PM IST

Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

03 May 2024, 02:55:36 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days460.05
10 Days460.06
20 Days470.53
50 Days497.54
100 Days476.60
300 Days441.85
03 May 2024, 02:51:26 PM IST

Wipro share price Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 196.03% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Wipro until 2 PM is 196.03% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 456.6, up by -0.14%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:39:55 PM IST

Wipro share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 457.17 and 453.82 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 453.82 and selling near the hourly resistance at 457.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1456.27Support 1454.17
Resistance 2457.13Support 2452.93
Resistance 3458.37Support 3452.07
03 May 2024, 02:11:42 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 3.26% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy4443
    Hold111199
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8887
03 May 2024, 02:01:01 PM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹454.9, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹457.25

Wipro share price is at 454.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 454.27 and 461.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 454.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 461.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:52:17 PM IST

Wipro share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 352.00% higher than yesterday

The volume of Wipro traded by 1 PM is 352.00% higher than yesterday, with the price at 454.35, up by -0.63%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:35:05 PM IST

Wipro share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 456.68 and 453.43 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 453.43 and selling near hourly resistance at 456.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1457.17Support 1453.82
Resistance 2458.58Support 2451.88
Resistance 3460.52Support 3450.47
03 May 2024, 01:10:04 PM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -1.15%; Futures open interest increased by 0.96%

A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Wipro indicates potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

03 May 2024, 01:02:38 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's low price for the day was 453.3, while the high price reached was 461.65.

03 May 2024, 12:52:19 PM IST

Wipro share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 457.57% higher than yesterday

The volume of Wipro traded until 12 AM is 457.57% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 455.25, up by -0.44%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:39:55 PM IST

Wipro share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 458.88 and 455.43 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially employ rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 455.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 458.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1456.68Support 1453.43
Resistance 2458.47Support 2451.97
Resistance 3459.93Support 3450.18
03 May 2024, 12:25:27 PM IST

Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

03 May 2024, 12:23:20 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days460.05
10 Days460.06
20 Days470.53
50 Days497.54
100 Days476.60
300 Days441.85
03 May 2024, 12:18:09 PM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹454.4, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹457.25

Wipro share price is at 454.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 454.27 and 461.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 454.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 461.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:49:56 AM IST

Wipro share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 102.49% higher than yesterday

The volume of Wipro traded until 11 AM is 102.49% higher than yesterday, with the price at 454.4, showing a decrease of -0.62%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 11:38:00 AM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro's stock price reached a peak of 459.9 and a low of 456.45 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels at 457.4 and 455.8, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider exiting current long positions, while new investors could assess the potential for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1458.88Support 1455.43
Resistance 2461.12Support 2454.22
Resistance 3462.33Support 3451.98
03 May 2024, 11:26:42 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹457.15, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹457.25

Wipro share price is at 457.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 454.27 and 461.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 454.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 461.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:16:32 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Wipro's stock price increased by 0.25% to reach 458.4, outperforming its peers. While Eclerx Services is declining, Zomato, Info Edge India, and Firstsource Solutions are all experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.21% and -0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro458.41.150.25546.1375.0239247.46
Zomato197.42.01.02199.7560.35165104.87
Info Edge India6080.014.00.236355.03701.2578439.48
Firstsource Solutions210.70.250.12229.0111.7514357.13
Eclerx Services2448.6-7.95-0.322825.01310.711761.6
03 May 2024, 11:03:20 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 3.93% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy4443
    Hold111199
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8887
03 May 2024, 10:52:01 AM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -11.57% lower than yesterday

The volume of Wipro traded by 10 AM is down by 11.57% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 458.65, a decrease of 0.31%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:37:25 AM IST

Wipro share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro touched a high of 461.6 & a low of 457.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1461.1Support 1457.4
Resistance 2463.2Support 2455.8
Resistance 3464.8Support 3453.7
03 May 2024, 10:12:11 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:51:30 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Wipro's stock price increased by 0.95% to reach 461.6, outperforming its peers. While companies like Info Edge India are experiencing a decline, others like Zomato, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are seeing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.59% and 0.51% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro461.64.350.95546.1375.0240917.6
Zomato198.453.051.56199.7560.35165983.09
Info Edge India6057.95-8.05-0.136355.03701.2578155.01
Firstsource Solutions212.11.650.78229.0111.7514452.53
Eclerx Services2462.956.40.262825.01310.711830.53
03 May 2024, 09:41:20 AM IST

Wipro share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.21%; Futures open interest increased by 0.61%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

03 May 2024, 09:33:07 AM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹461, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹457.25

Wipro share price is at 461 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 454.27 and 461.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 454.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 461.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:17:11 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Wipro has increased by 0.60% and is currently trading at 460.00. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have gained 18.77% to reach 460.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22,648.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.54%
3 Months-6.82%
6 Months19.22%
YTD-2.95%
1 Year18.77%
03 May 2024, 09:00:01 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, Yes bank, Wipro, Coforge, Titan, Adani Green Energy

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, May 3:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-bajaj-finance-yes-bank-wipro-coforge-titan-adani-green-energy-11714703264616.html

03 May 2024, 08:45:03 AM IST

Wipro share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1461.82Support 1454.27
Resistance 2466.18Support 2451.08
Resistance 3469.37Support 3446.72
03 May 2024, 08:30:03 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 3.77% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy4443
    Hold111199
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8887
03 May 2024, 08:19:50 AM IST

Wipro share price Today : Wipro volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7505 k

The trading volume yesterday was 2.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 194 k.

03 May 2024, 08:00:19 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹462.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 462.95 & 455.55 yesterday to end at 462.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

