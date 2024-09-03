Wipro Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro opened and closed at ₹538.2, with a high of ₹542 and a low of ₹531.9. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹278,053.25 crore. It has a 52-week high of ₹580 and a 52-week low of ₹375. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 595,395 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|539.35
|Support 1
|529.2
|Resistance 2
|545.75
|Support 2
|525.45
|Resistance 3
|549.5
|Support 3
|519.05
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹490.0, 7.92% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|16
|16
|16
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 595 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹542 & ₹531.9 yesterday to end at ₹532.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend