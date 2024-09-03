Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Wipro Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 03 Sep 2024, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 538.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 532.15 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro opened and closed at 538.2, with a high of 542 and a low of 531.9. The company's market capitalization stood at 278,053.25 crore. It has a 52-week high of 580 and a 52-week low of 375. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 595,395 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 08:46 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1539.35Support 1529.2
Resistance 2545.75Support 2525.45
Resistance 3549.5Support 3519.05
03 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 490.0, 7.92% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 385.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy3344
    Hold12121211
    Sell16161614
    Strong Sell6668
03 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7233 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 595 k.

03 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹538.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 542 & 531.9 yesterday to end at 532.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.