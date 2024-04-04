Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Slides as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock opened at ₹480 and closed at ₹481.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹487.85, while the low was ₹476.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹252,252.1 crore. The 52-week high for Wipro's stock was ₹546.1, and the 52-week low was ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 335,247 shares traded.
The current price of Wipro stock is ₹482.7 with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.7%
|3 Months
|2.37%
|6 Months
|19.34%
|YTD
|2.52%
|1 Year
|31.32%
Wipro's stock price is currently at ₹483.35, with a net change of 2.15 and a percent change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Wipro's BSE volume was 335,247 shares and the closing price was ₹481.2.
