Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Slides as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 04 Apr 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 483.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 482.7 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock opened at 480 and closed at 481.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 487.85, while the low was 476.25. The market capitalization stood at 252,252.1 crore. The 52-week high for Wipro's stock was 546.1, and the 52-week low was 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 335,247 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹482.7, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹483.35

The current price of Wipro stock is 482.7 with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.7%
3 Months2.37%
6 Months19.34%
YTD2.52%
1 Year31.32%
04 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹483.35, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹481.2

Wipro's stock price is currently at 483.35, with a net change of 2.15 and a percent change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹481.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro's BSE volume was 335,247 shares and the closing price was 481.2.

