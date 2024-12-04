Wipro Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹295.5 and closed at ₹292.28, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹295.5 and a low of ₹289.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹304,840.9 crore, Wipro's performance reflects its 52-week high of ₹298 and a low of ₹196.6. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 680,966 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 680 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹295.5 & ₹289.5 yesterday to end at ₹291.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend