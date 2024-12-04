Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2024, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 292.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 291.7 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro opened at 295.5 and closed at 292.28, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 295.5 and a low of 289.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of 304,840.9 crore, Wipro's performance reflects its 52-week high of 298 and a low of 196.6. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 680,966 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14543 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 680 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹292.28 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 295.5 & 289.5 yesterday to end at 291.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

