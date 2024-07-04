Wipro Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹542.85, reached a high of ₹545.25, and a low of ₹535.45 before closing at ₹538.10. The market capitalization stood at ₹281,610.93 crores. The 52-week high was ₹546.10, and the 52-week low was ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 278,890 shares traded.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|544.63
|Support 1
|534.68
|Resistance 2
|550.02
|Support 2
|530.12
|Resistance 3
|554.58
|Support 3
|524.73
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 18.37% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|11
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|5
|7
|8
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 278 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹545.25 & ₹535.45 yesterday to end at ₹538.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend