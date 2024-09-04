Explore
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -1.99 %. The stock closed at 536.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 525.5 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 533.15 and closed slightly lower at 532.15. The day's trading saw a high of 540.6 and a low of 529.6. With a market capitalization of 279,673.03 crore, Wipro's shares traded a volume of 652,147 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 580 and a low of 375.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:50:49 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price dropped by 1.98% today, trading at 525.55, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. Companies like Zomato, Info Edge India, and Eclerx Services are experiencing declines, while Firstsource Solutions is seeing an uptick. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.68% and 0.62%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro525.55-10.6-1.98580.0375.0274294.29
Zomato243.15-4.6-1.86280.096.47211060.4
Info Edge India7351.05-94.45-1.277744.83973.1594921.68
Firstsource Solutions319.857.92.53343.85148.421993.33
Eclerx Services2890.05-7.8-0.272996.71611.613933.29
04 Sep 2024, 09:43:35 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.0%; Futures open interest increased by 0.6%

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with increased open interest in Wipro indicates the potential for downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

04 Sep 2024, 09:35:24 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹525.5, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹536.15

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has broken the first support of 529.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 524.07. If the stock price breaks the second support of 524.07 then there can be further negative price movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:20:17 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro's share price has decreased by 2.14%, currently trading at 524.70. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have increased by 23.49%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.65%
3 Months6.82%
6 Months4.43%
YTD13.74%
1 Year23.49%
04 Sep 2024, 08:45:32 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1541.33Support 1529.98
Resistance 2546.77Support 2524.07
Resistance 3552.68Support 3518.63
04 Sep 2024, 08:30:34 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 490.0, 8.45% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 385.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy3344
    Hold12121211
    Sell16161614
    Strong Sell6668
04 Sep 2024, 08:17:05 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7071 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 652 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:01:00 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹532.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 540.6 & 529.6 yesterday to end at 535.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

