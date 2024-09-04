Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹533.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹532.15. The day's trading saw a high of ₹540.6 and a low of ₹529.6. With a market capitalization of ₹279,673.03 crore, Wipro's shares traded a volume of 652,147 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹580 and a low of ₹375.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price dropped by 1.98% today, trading at ₹525.55, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. Companies like Zomato, Info Edge India, and Eclerx Services are experiencing declines, while Firstsource Solutions is seeing an uptick. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.68% and 0.62%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|525.55
|-10.6
|-1.98
|580.0
|375.0
|274294.29
|Zomato
|243.15
|-4.6
|-1.86
|280.0
|96.47
|211060.4
|Info Edge India
|7351.05
|-94.45
|-1.27
|7744.8
|3973.15
|94921.68
|Firstsource Solutions
|319.85
|7.9
|2.53
|343.85
|148.4
|21993.33
|Eclerx Services
|2890.05
|-7.8
|-0.27
|2996.7
|1611.6
|13933.29
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.0%; Futures open interest increased by 0.6%
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with increased open interest in Wipro indicates the potential for downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹525.5, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹536.15
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has broken the first support of ₹529.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹524.07. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹524.07 then there can be further negative price movement.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro's share price has decreased by 2.14%, currently trading at ₹524.70. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have increased by 23.49%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.65%
|3 Months
|6.82%
|6 Months
|4.43%
|YTD
|13.74%
|1 Year
|23.49%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|541.33
|Support 1
|529.98
|Resistance 2
|546.77
|Support 2
|524.07
|Resistance 3
|552.68
|Support 3
|518.63
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹490.0, 8.45% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|16
|16
|16
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7071 k
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 652 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹532.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹540.6 & ₹529.6 yesterday to end at ₹535.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend