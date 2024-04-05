Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Rises as Investors React Positively

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Wipro's open price was ₹486.45, the close price was ₹483.35, the high was ₹491.5, and the low was ₹479.7. The market capitalization was ₹254,417.91 crore. The 52-week high was ₹546.1 and the 52-week low was ₹351.85. The BSE volume was 510,610 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.2%
|3 Months
|4.28%
|6 Months
|19.81%
|YTD
|3.42%
|1 Year
|31.82%
The current price of Wipro stock is ₹487.5, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 4.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
