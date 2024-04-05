Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Rises as Investors React Positively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 05 Apr 2024, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 483.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 487.5 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Wipro's open price was 486.45, the close price was 483.35, the high was 491.5, and the low was 479.7. The market capitalization was 254,417.91 crore. The 52-week high was 546.1 and the 52-week low was 351.85. The BSE volume was 510,610 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.2%
3 Months4.28%
6 Months19.81%
YTD3.42%
1 Year31.82%
05 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹487.5, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹483.35

The current price of Wipro stock is 487.5, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 4.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

05 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹483.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro on BSE had a volume of 510610 shares with a closing price of 483.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!