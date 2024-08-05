Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -3.75 %. The stock closed at 521.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 502 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Today Live: null

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.32%
3 Months0.16%
6 Months3.93%
YTD6.55%
1 Year25.65%
05 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1513.48Support 1495.28
Resistance 2525.47Support 2489.07
Resistance 3531.68Support 3477.08
05 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 490.0, 2.39% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 385.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2233
    Buy4464
    Hold12121211
    Sell16161414
    Strong Sell6658
05 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10638 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 832 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹521.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 519 & 500.8 yesterday to end at 502. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

