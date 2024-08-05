Wipro Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: null
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.32%
|3 Months
|0.16%
|6 Months
|3.93%
|YTD
|6.55%
|1 Year
|25.65%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|513.48
|Support 1
|495.28
|Resistance 2
|525.47
|Support 2
|489.07
|Resistance 3
|531.68
|Support 3
|477.08
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹490.0, 2.39% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|6
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|16
|16
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|5
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 832 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹519 & ₹500.8 yesterday to end at ₹502. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.