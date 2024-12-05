Wipro Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹295 and closed at ₹291.7, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹297 and a low of ₹291.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹307,297.1 crore, Wipro's performance over the past year has seen a 52-week high of ₹298 and a low of ₹201.03. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 624,683 shares.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|296.73
|Support 1
|291.53
|Resistance 2
|299.47
|Support 2
|289.07
|Resistance 3
|301.93
|Support 3
|286.33
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 15.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|3
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|12
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 624 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹297 & ₹291.85 yesterday to end at ₹294.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend