Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 05 2024 09:25:39
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,668.35 -3.37%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 173.70 -1.45%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 997.15 -0.19%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,229.40 -0.30%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 842.60 0.40%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stocks on the Rise Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stocks on the Rise Today

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 530.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 533.45 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 541.3 and closed at 539.05. The high for the day was 548.7 and the low was 529. The market capitalization stands at 277,131.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 546.1 and the 52-week low is 375. The BSE volume for the day was 871,243 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:32:13 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹533.45, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹530.45

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 533.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 523.53 and 543.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 523.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 543.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:19:44 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The price of Wipro shares has increased by 0.68% today, trading at 534.05. Over the past year, Wipro shares have seen a significant gain of 34.73% to 534.05. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.9%
3 Months0.96%
6 Months17.31%
YTD12.6%
1 Year34.73%
05 Jul 2024, 08:47:12 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1543.23Support 1523.53
Resistance 2555.87Support 2516.47
Resistance 3562.93Support 3503.83
05 Jul 2024, 08:31:10 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 462.5, 12.81% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 607.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6444
    Hold12121110
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell5788
05 Jul 2024, 08:19:20 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13394 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 871 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:03:03 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹539.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 548.7 & 529 yesterday to end at 539.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue