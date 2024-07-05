Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stocks on the Rise Today

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹541.3 and closed at ₹539.05. The high for the day was ₹548.7 and the low was ₹529. The market capitalization stands at ₹277,131.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹546.1 and the 52-week low is ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 871,243 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹533.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹523.53 and ₹543.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹523.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 543.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The price of Wipro shares has increased by 0.68% today, trading at ₹534.05. Over the past year, Wipro shares have seen a significant gain of 34.73% to ₹534.05. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.9%
|3 Months
|0.96%
|6 Months
|17.31%
|YTD
|12.6%
|1 Year
|34.73%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|543.23
|Support 1
|523.53
|Resistance 2
|555.87
|Support 2
|516.47
|Resistance 3
|562.93
|Support 3
|503.83
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹462.5, 12.81% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹607.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|11
|10
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|5
|7
|8
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 871 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹548.7 & ₹529 yesterday to end at ₹539.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend