Wipro Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 05 Jun 2024, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 437.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 443.7 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 439.95, reached a high of 445.5, and a low of 439.25 before closing at 437.8. The market capitalization was recorded at 231,731.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 546.1 and the 52-week low was 375. The BSE volume for the day was 41,084 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:48 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -29.18% lower than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded up to 10 AM is 29.18% lower than yesterday, while the price was at 453.05, down by 3.48%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

05 Jun 2024, 10:39 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro touched a high of 450.4 & a low of 441.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1453.2Support 1444.2
Resistance 2456.3Support 2438.3
Resistance 3462.2Support 3435.2
05 Jun 2024, 10:13 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:53 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Today, Wipro's stock price increased by 0.85% to reach 441.5, outperforming its peers. Among its peers, Firstsource Solutions and Eclerx Services experienced declines, while Zomato and Info Edge India saw gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.25% and down by -0.15% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro441.53.70.85546.1375.0230427.04
Zomato174.72.61.51207.369.57151644.06
Info Edge India5736.1111.951.996545.953973.1574068.36
Firstsource Solutions179.5-2.5-1.37229.0122.212342.67
Eclerx Services2158.2-1.15-0.052825.01591.0510404.95
05 Jun 2024, 09:43 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.98%; Futures open interest increased by 12.27%

Wipro Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

05 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹437.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 445.5 & 439.25 yesterday to end at 437.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

