Wipro Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹439.95, reached a high of ₹445.5, and a low of ₹439.25 before closing at ₹437.8. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹231,731.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹546.1 and the 52-week low was ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 41,084 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded up to 10 AM is 29.18% lower than yesterday, while the price was at ₹453.05, down by 3.48%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro touched a high of 450.4 & a low of 441.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|453.2
|Support 1
|444.2
|Resistance 2
|456.3
|Support 2
|438.3
|Resistance 3
|462.2
|Support 3
|435.2
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Today, Wipro's stock price increased by 0.85% to reach ₹441.5, outperforming its peers. Among its peers, Firstsource Solutions and Eclerx Services experienced declines, while Zomato and Info Edge India saw gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.25% and down by -0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|441.5
|3.7
|0.85
|546.1
|375.0
|230427.04
|Zomato
|174.7
|2.6
|1.51
|207.3
|69.57
|151644.06
|Info Edge India
|5736.1
|111.95
|1.99
|6545.95
|3973.15
|74068.36
|Firstsource Solutions
|179.5
|-2.5
|-1.37
|229.0
|122.2
|12342.67
|Eclerx Services
|2158.2
|-1.15
|-0.05
|2825.0
|1591.05
|10404.95
Wipro Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹445.5 & ₹439.25 yesterday to end at ₹437.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend