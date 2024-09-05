Wipro Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹526.05 and closed at ₹536.15, reaching a high of ₹528.45 and a low of ₹516.85. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹271,260.63 crore. Over the past year, Wipro's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹580 and a low of ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 736,416 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹490.0, 5.61% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|15
|16
|16
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 736 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹528.45 & ₹516.85 yesterday to end at ₹519.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend