Wipro Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -3.35 %. The stock closed at 502 per share. The stock is currently trading at 485.2 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock price opened at 490, reached a high of 495.8, and a low of 480.3 before closing at 502 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 253,496.74 crore with a trading volume of 297,833 shares on the BSE. The 52-week high and low for Wipro were 580 and 375 respectively.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10912 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 297 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹502 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 495.8 & 480.3 yesterday to end at 485.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

