Wipro Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock price opened at ₹490, reached a high of ₹495.8, and a low of ₹480.3 before closing at ₹502 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹253,496.74 crore with a trading volume of 297,833 shares on the BSE. The 52-week high and low for Wipro were ₹580 and ₹375 respectively.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 297 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹495.8 & ₹480.3 yesterday to end at ₹485.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.