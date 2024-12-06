Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 1.75 %. The stock closed at 294.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 299.3 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro opened at 295.35 and closed slightly lower at 294.15. The stock reached a high of 300.85 and a low of 293.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of 313,015 crore, Wipro's performance remains notable as it sits close to its 52-week high of 298, while the 52-week low stands at 201.03. The BSE volume for the day was 707,762 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:20:36 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro's share price has decreased by 0.70%, currently trading at 297.20. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have appreciated by 42.95%, reaching 297.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 18.48%, climbing to 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.61%
3 Months14.66%
6 Months29.85%
YTD27.01%
1 Year42.95%
06 Dec 2024, 08:49:47 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1302.67Support 1295.67
Resistance 2305.28Support 2291.28
Resistance 3309.67Support 3288.67
06 Dec 2024, 08:31:06 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 16.47% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy7763
    Hold88912
    Sell14141415
    Strong Sell6666
06 Dec 2024, 08:20:14 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15096 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 707 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:03:23 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹294.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 300.85 & 293.8 yesterday to end at 299.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

