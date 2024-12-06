Wipro Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹295.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹294.15. The stock reached a high of ₹300.85 and a low of ₹293.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹313,015 crore, Wipro's performance remains notable as it sits close to its 52-week high of ₹298, while the 52-week low stands at ₹201.03. The BSE volume for the day was 707,762 shares.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro's share price has decreased by 0.70%, currently trading at ₹297.20. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have appreciated by 42.95%, reaching ₹297.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 18.48%, climbing to 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.61%
|3 Months
|14.66%
|6 Months
|29.85%
|YTD
|27.01%
|1 Year
|42.95%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|302.67
|Support 1
|295.67
|Resistance 2
|305.28
|Support 2
|291.28
|Resistance 3
|309.67
|Support 3
|288.67
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 16.47% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|3
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|12
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 707 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹300.85 & ₹293.8 yesterday to end at ₹299.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend