Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Gains in Today's Trading Session

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹439.95 and closed at ₹437.8. The high for the day was ₹454.8, while the low was ₹439.25. The market capitalization was ₹236,170.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹546.1 and the low was ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 214,339 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's stock price increased by 0.91% to reach ₹455.65, in line with its industry counterparts like Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services, which are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.61% and 0.55% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|455.65
|4.1
|0.91
|546.1
|375.0
|237812.19
|Zomato
|185.1
|1.35
|0.73
|207.3
|69.57
|160671.52
|Info Edge India
|6139.5
|143.4
|2.39
|6545.95
|3973.15
|79277.33
|Firstsource Solutions
|189.55
|4.45
|2.4
|229.0
|122.2
|13033.72
|Eclerx Services
|2190.0
|60.25
|2.83
|2825.0
|1591.05
|10558.26
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.37%; Futures open interest increased by 7.92%
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Wipro indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹456.9, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹451.55
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹456.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹441.77 and ₹457.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹441.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 457.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Wipro has increased by 0.89% and is currently trading at ₹455.55. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have risen by 12.89% to ₹455.55, while the Nifty index has experienced a 21.66% increase to reach 22620.35 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.16%
|3 Months
|-12.36%
|6 Months
|7.82%
|YTD
|-4.2%
|1 Year
|12.89%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|457.72
|Support 1
|441.77
|Resistance 2
|464.33
|Support 2
|432.43
|Resistance 3
|473.67
|Support 3
|425.82
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 2.7% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6137 k
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 214 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹437.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹454.8 & ₹439.25 yesterday to end at ₹437.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.