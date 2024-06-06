Explore
Thu Jun 06 2024 09:56:31
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Gains in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Gains in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 06 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 451.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 456.9 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 439.95 and closed at 437.8. The high for the day was 454.8, while the low was 439.25. The market capitalization was 236,170.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 546.1 and the low was 375. The BSE volume for the day was 214,339 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:54:17 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's stock price increased by 0.91% to reach 455.65, in line with its industry counterparts like Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services, which are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.61% and 0.55% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro455.654.10.91546.1375.0237812.19
Zomato185.11.350.73207.369.57160671.52
Info Edge India6139.5143.42.396545.953973.1579277.33
Firstsource Solutions189.554.452.4229.0122.213033.72
Eclerx Services2190.060.252.832825.01591.0510558.26
06 Jun 2024, 09:40:38 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.37%; Futures open interest increased by 7.92%

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Wipro indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

06 Jun 2024, 09:30:08 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹456.9, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹451.55

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 456.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 441.77 and 457.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 441.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 457.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 Jun 2024, 09:16:25 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Wipro has increased by 0.89% and is currently trading at 455.55. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have risen by 12.89% to 455.55, while the Nifty index has experienced a 21.66% increase to reach 22620.35 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.16%
3 Months-12.36%
6 Months7.82%
YTD-4.2%
1 Year12.89%
06 Jun 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1457.72Support 1441.77
Resistance 2464.33Support 2432.43
Resistance 3473.67Support 3425.82
06 Jun 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 2.7% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold1111119
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8888
06 Jun 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6137 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 214 k.

06 Jun 2024, 08:01:11 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹437.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 454.8 & 439.25 yesterday to end at 437.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

