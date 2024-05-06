Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Gains in Positive Trading Session

26 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 456.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 460.9 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price TodayPremium
Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 460, reached a high of 461.65, and a low of 453.3 before closing at 457.25. The market capitalization stood at 238,451.36 crores. The 52-week high and low prices were 546.1 and 375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 161,420 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:50:32 PM IST

Wipro share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -18.26% lower than yesterday

The volume of Wipro traded by 1 PM is 18.26% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 460.1, a decrease of 0.71%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price decreases.

06 May 2024, 01:42:05 PM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 461.87 and 459.22 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 459.22 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 461.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1460.2Support 1458.0
Resistance 2461.65Support 2457.25
Resistance 3462.4Support 3455.8
06 May 2024, 01:16:27 PM IST

Wipro share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.85%; Futures open interest increased by 1.04%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Wipro indicates the possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

06 May 2024, 01:02:01 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's low price today was 456.75, while the high price reached 462.5.

06 May 2024, 12:48:01 PM IST

Wipro share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -14.30% lower than yesterday

The volume of Wipro traded until 12 AM is 14.30% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 460.15, reflecting a decrease of 0.72%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:39:51 PM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 460.8 and 458.35 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 458.35 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 460.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1461.87Support 1459.22
Resistance 2462.98Support 2457.68
Resistance 3464.52Support 3456.57
06 May 2024, 12:23:17 PM IST

Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:22:49 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days459.91
10 Days456.65
20 Days468.63
50 Days495.99
100 Days477.54
300 Days442.24
06 May 2024, 12:14:26 PM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹460.9, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹456.85

Wipro share price is at 460.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 453.83 and 462.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 453.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 462.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:50:35 AM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 3.80% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Wipro by 11 AM is 3.80% higher than yesterday, with the price at 459.9, showing an increase of 0.67%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest a potential further decrease in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:39:48 AM IST

Wipro share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 462.23 and 457.93 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 457.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 462.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1460.8Support 1458.35
Resistance 2462.1Support 2457.2
Resistance 3463.25Support 3455.9
06 May 2024, 11:23:38 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹459.15, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹456.85

Wipro share price is at 459.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 453.83 and 462.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 453.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 462.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:14:16 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Wipro's stock price rose by 0.6% to reach 459.6, outperforming its peers which are showing mixed results. While Firstsource Solutions and Eclerx Services are declining, Zomato and Info Edge India are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.21% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro459.62.750.6546.1375.0239873.77
Zomato197.250.00.0200.3560.35164979.41
Info Edge India6007.2510.950.186355.03701.2577500.92
Firstsource Solutions201.45-6.25-3.01229.0111.7513851.98
Eclerx Services2383.35-39.65-1.642825.01310.711448.18
06 May 2024, 11:11:50 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 4.26% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy4443
    Hold1111109
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8887
06 May 2024, 10:49:19 AM IST

Wipro share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 17.07% higher than yesterday

The volume of Wipro traded until 10 AM is 17.07% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 460, up by 0.69%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:35:47 AM IST

Wipro share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro touched a high of 462.5 & a low of 458.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1462.23Support 1457.93
Resistance 2464.52Support 2455.92
Resistance 3466.53Support 3453.63
06 May 2024, 10:11:39 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:54:11 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Wipro's stock price rose by 0.85% to reach 460.75, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Zomato, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are declining, whereas Info Edge India is seeing an increase. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.12% and 0.29% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro460.753.90.85546.1375.0240473.97
Zomato197.2-0.05-0.03200.3560.35164937.6
Info Edge India5998.52.20.046355.03701.2577388.03
Firstsource Solutions202.65-5.05-2.43229.0111.7513934.5
Eclerx Services2388.1-34.9-1.442825.01310.711470.99
06 May 2024, 09:42:24 AM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.34%; Futures open interest increased by 0.32%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Wipro indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

06 May 2024, 09:32:22 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹461.3, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹456.85

Wipro share price is at 461.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 453.83 and 462.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 453.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 462.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:21:32 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

The price of Wipro shares has increased by 0.39% today, trading at 458.65. Over the past year, Wipro shares have gained 19.19%, reaching 458.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.79%
3 Months-7.64%
6 Months19.24%
YTD-2.96%
1 Year19.19%
06 May 2024, 08:50:30 AM IST

Wipro share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1462.63Support 1453.83
Resistance 2466.72Support 2449.12
Resistance 3471.43Support 3445.03
06 May 2024, 08:35:33 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 3.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy4443
    Hold1111109
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8887
06 May 2024, 08:15:02 AM IST

Wipro share price Today : Wipro volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7584 k

The trading volume yesterday was 33.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 161 k.

06 May 2024, 08:02:54 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹457.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 461.65 & 453.3 yesterday to end at 457.25. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

