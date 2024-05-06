Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Gains in Positive Trading Session

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹460, reached a high of ₹461.65, and a low of ₹453.3 before closing at ₹457.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹238,451.36 crores. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹546.1 and ₹375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 161,420 shares traded.
The volume of Wipro traded by 1 PM is 18.26% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹460.1, a decrease of 0.71%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price decreases.
The stock price has been moving between 461.87 and 459.22 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 459.22 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 461.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|460.2
|Support 1
|458.0
|Resistance 2
|461.65
|Support 2
|457.25
|Resistance 3
|462.4
|Support 3
|455.8
An increase in futures price and open interest in Wipro indicates the possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Wipro stock's low price today was ₹456.75, while the high price reached ₹462.5.
The volume of Wipro traded until 12 AM is 14.30% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹460.15, reflecting a decrease of 0.72%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 460.8 and 458.35 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 458.35 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 460.8.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|459.91
|10 Days
|456.65
|20 Days
|468.63
|50 Days
|495.99
|100 Days
|477.54
|300 Days
|442.24
Wipro share price is at ₹460.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹453.83 and ₹462.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹453.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 462.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of Wipro by 11 AM is 3.80% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹459.9, showing an increase of 0.67%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest a potential further decrease in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 462.23 and 457.93 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 457.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 462.23.
Wipro share price is at ₹459.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹453.83 and ₹462.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹453.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 462.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Wipro's stock price rose by 0.6% to reach ₹459.6, outperforming its peers which are showing mixed results. While Firstsource Solutions and Eclerx Services are declining, Zomato and Info Edge India are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.21% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|459.6
|2.75
|0.6
|546.1
|375.0
|239873.77
|Zomato
|197.25
|0.0
|0.0
|200.35
|60.35
|164979.41
|Info Edge India
|6007.25
|10.95
|0.18
|6355.0
|3701.25
|77500.92
|Firstsource Solutions
|201.45
|-6.25
|-3.01
|229.0
|111.75
|13851.98
|Eclerx Services
|2383.35
|-39.65
|-1.64
|2825.0
|1310.7
|11448.18
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 4.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|11
|11
|10
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
The volume of Wipro traded until 10 AM is 17.07% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹460, up by 0.69%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Wipro touched a high of 462.5 & a low of 458.2 in the previous trading hour.
Today, Wipro's stock price rose by 0.85% to reach ₹460.75, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Zomato, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are declining, whereas Info Edge India is seeing an increase. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.12% and 0.29% each.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|460.75
|3.9
|0.85
|546.1
|375.0
|240473.97
|Zomato
|197.2
|-0.05
|-0.03
|200.35
|60.35
|164937.6
|Info Edge India
|5998.5
|2.2
|0.04
|6355.0
|3701.25
|77388.03
|Firstsource Solutions
|202.65
|-5.05
|-2.43
|229.0
|111.75
|13934.5
|Eclerx Services
|2388.1
|-34.9
|-1.44
|2825.0
|1310.7
|11470.99
An increase in futures price and open interest in Wipro indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Wipro share price is at ₹461.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹453.83 and ₹462.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹453.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 462.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The price of Wipro shares has increased by 0.39% today, trading at ₹458.65. Over the past year, Wipro shares have gained 19.19%, reaching ₹458.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.79%
|3 Months
|-7.64%
|6 Months
|19.24%
|YTD
|-2.96%
|1 Year
|19.19%
The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|462.63
|Support 1
|453.83
|Resistance 2
|466.72
|Support 2
|449.12
|Resistance 3
|471.43
|Support 3
|445.03
The trading volume yesterday was 33.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 161 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹461.65 & ₹453.3 yesterday to end at ₹457.25. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.
