Wipro Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2024, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 519.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 524.9 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro opened at 521 and closed at 519.15, with a high of 525.8 and a low of 519.6. The company's market capitalization stands at 274,265.06 crore, with a 52-week high of 580 and a low of 375. A total of 469,459 shares were traded on the BSE during the session, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1527.73Support 1521.23
Resistance 2530.12Support 2517.12
Resistance 3534.23Support 3514.73
06 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 490.0, 6.65% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 385.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy3334
    Hold12121211
    Sell15161714
    Strong Sell6668
06 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7477 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 469 k.

06 Sep 2024, 08:04 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹519.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 525.8 & 519.6 yesterday to end at 524.9. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

