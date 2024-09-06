Wipro Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹521 and closed at ₹519.15, with a high of ₹525.8 and a low of ₹519.6. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹274,265.06 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹580 and a low of ₹375. A total of 469,459 shares were traded on the BSE during the session, reflecting active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|527.73
|Support 1
|521.23
|Resistance 2
|530.12
|Support 2
|517.12
|Resistance 3
|534.23
|Support 3
|514.73
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹490.0, 6.65% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|15
|16
|17
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 469 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹525.8 & ₹519.6 yesterday to end at ₹524.9. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend