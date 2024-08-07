Wipro Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock opened at ₹487.75 and closed at ₹485.20 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹499.25, while the lowest was ₹487. The market capitalization stood at ₹255727.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹580 and ₹375, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 451,885 shares traded.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|496.67
|Support 1
|483.92
|Resistance 2
|504.38
|Support 2
|478.88
|Resistance 3
|509.42
|Support 3
|471.17
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹490.0, 0.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|6
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|16
|16
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|5
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 451 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹499.25 & ₹487 yesterday to end at ₹489.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.