Wipro Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 485.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 489.45 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock opened at 487.75 and closed at 485.20 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 499.25, while the lowest was 487. The market capitalization stood at 255727.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 580 and 375, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 451,885 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1496.67Support 1483.92
Resistance 2504.38Support 2478.88
Resistance 3509.42Support 3471.17
07 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 490.0, 0.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 385.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2233
    Buy4464
    Hold12121211
    Sell16161414
    Strong Sell6658
07 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10900 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 451 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹485.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 499.25 & 487 yesterday to end at 489.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

