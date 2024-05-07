Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 07 May 2024, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 456.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 458.25 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's open price was 457.6, closing at 456.85. The high for the day was 462.5, while the low was 456.75. The market capitalization stood at 239,263.05 crore. The 52-week high for Wipro was 546.1, and the low was 375. The BSE volume for the day was 109,547 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Wipro share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1462.0Support 1455.4
Resistance 2465.6Support 2452.4
Resistance 3468.6Support 3448.8
07 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Wipro share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 3.98% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy4443
    Hold1111109
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8887
07 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Wipro share price Today : Wipro volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7368 k

The trading volume yesterday was 51.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 109 k.

07 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹456.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 462.5 & 456.75 yesterday to end at 456.85. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

