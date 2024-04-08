Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock falls as market sentiment turns bearish

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock opened at ₹487.55 and closed at ₹487.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹487.55 and the low was ₹482.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹253,217.58 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹546.1 and ₹351.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 279,798 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.03%
|3 Months
|3.05%
|6 Months
|18.93%
|YTD
|2.92%
|1 Year
|32.29%
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is at ₹485.2, with a percent change of -0.47% and a net change of -2.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
