Wipro Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock on the last day opened at ₹497.25, reached a high of ₹500, and closed at ₹489.45. The low for the day was ₹492.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹259,933.67 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹580 and ₹375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 103,365 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The share price of Wipro has decreased by 0.86% and is currently trading at ₹493.20. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have increased by 19.47% to ₹493.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.71%
|3 Months
|-0.73%
|6 Months
|0.44%
|YTD
|5.54%
|1 Year
|19.47%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|500.95
|Support 1
|493.5
|Resistance 2
|504.25
|Support 2
|489.35
|Resistance 3
|508.4
|Support 3
|486.05
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹490.0, 1.51% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|4
|6
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|17
|16
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|5
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 103 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹500 & ₹492.95 yesterday to end at ₹497.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.