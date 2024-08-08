Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 1.64 %. The stock closed at 489.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 497.5 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock on the last day opened at 497.25, reached a high of 500, and closed at 489.45. The low for the day was 492.95. The market capitalization stood at 259,933.67 crore. The 52-week high and low were 580 and 375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 103,365 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The share price of Wipro has decreased by 0.86% and is currently trading at 493.20. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have increased by 19.47% to 493.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.71%
3 Months-0.73%
6 Months0.44%
YTD5.54%
1 Year19.47%
08 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1500.95Support 1493.5
Resistance 2504.25Support 2489.35
Resistance 3508.4Support 3486.05
08 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 490.0, 1.51% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 385.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2233
    Buy3464
    Hold12121211
    Sell17161414
    Strong Sell6658
08 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10845 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 103 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹489.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 500 & 492.95 yesterday to end at 497.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

