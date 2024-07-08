Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 530.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 535 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock price opened at 531.95 and closed at 530.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 536.6, while the low was 529.6. The market capitalization stood at 279,508.43 crore. The 52-week high was 548.7 and the 52-week low was 375. The BSE volume for the day was 593,580 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13267 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 593 k.

08 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹530.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 536.6 & 529.6 yesterday to end at 530.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

