Wipro Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock price opened at ₹531.95 and closed at ₹530.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹536.6, while the low was ₹529.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹279,508.43 crore. The 52-week high was ₹548.7 and the 52-week low was ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 593,580 shares traded.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 593 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹536.6 & ₹529.6 yesterday to end at ₹530.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend