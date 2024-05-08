Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 08 May 2024, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 458.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 463.45 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock on the last day had an open price of 462, a close price of 458.25, a high of 465.55, and a low of 454. The market capitalization stood at 241,978.1 crore. The 52-week high was 546.1 and the low was 375. The BSE volume for the day was 305,703 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Wipro share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1466.87Support 1456.42
Resistance 2470.88Support 2449.98
Resistance 3477.32Support 3445.97
08 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Wipro share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 5.06% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy4443
    Hold1111109
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8887
08 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Wipro share price Today : Wipro volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7158 k

The trading volume yesterday was 30.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 305 k.

08 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹458.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 465.55 & 454 yesterday to end at 458.25. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

