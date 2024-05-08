Wipro Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹462, a close price of ₹458.25, a high of ₹465.55, and a low of ₹454. The market capitalization stood at ₹241,978.1 crore. The 52-week high was ₹546.1 and the low was ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 305,703 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|466.87
|Support 1
|456.42
|Resistance 2
|470.88
|Support 2
|449.98
|Resistance 3
|477.32
|Support 3
|445.97
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 5.06% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|11
|11
|10
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
The trading volume yesterday was 30.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 305 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹465.55 & ₹454 yesterday to end at ₹458.25. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
