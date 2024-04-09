Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 09 Apr 2024, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 485.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 479.9 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 490, reached a high of 491, and a low of 478.4 before closing at 485.2. With a market cap of 250,451.6 crore, the 52-week high was 546.1 and the low was 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 672,222 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹485.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume was 672,222 shares with a closing price of 485.2.

