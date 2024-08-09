Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -2.1 %. The stock closed at 497.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 487.05 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock opened at 496.95 and closed at 497.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 496.95 and the low was 486.2. The market capitalization stood at 254,473.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 580 and 375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 326,298 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:36 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 490.0, 0.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 385.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2233
    Buy3464
    Hold12121211
    Sell17161414
    Strong Sell6658
09 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10948 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 326 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹497.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 496.95 & 486.2 yesterday to end at 487.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

