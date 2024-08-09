Wipro Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock opened at ₹496.95 and closed at ₹497.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹496.95 and the low was ₹486.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹254,473.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹580 and ₹375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 326,298 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹490.0, 0.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|4
|6
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|17
|16
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|5
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 326 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹496.95 & ₹486.2 yesterday to end at ₹487.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.