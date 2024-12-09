Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Shares Surge in Positive Trading Day

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹299.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹299.30. The stock reached a high of ₹299.45 and a low of ₹296 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹310,975.7 crore, Wipro's shares traded a volume of 635,129 on the BSE. The stock remains near its 52-week high of ₹300.85 and significantly above its 52-week low of ₹201.03.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of ₹298.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹300.48. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹300.48 then there can be further positive price movement.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro's share price has increased by 0.07%, currently trading at ₹297.45. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have appreciated by 42.19%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.92%
|3 Months
|13.5%
|6 Months
|22.73%
|YTD
|26.18%
|1 Year
|42.19%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|298.87
|Support 1
|295.92
|Resistance 2
|300.48
|Support 2
|294.58
|Resistance 3
|301.82
|Support 3
|292.97
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 15.9% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|3
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|12
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 635 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹299.45 & ₹296 yesterday to end at ₹297.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend