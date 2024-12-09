Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Shares Surge in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 297.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 299.05 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 299.45 and closed slightly lower at 299.30. The stock reached a high of 299.45 and a low of 296 during the session. With a market capitalization of 310,975.7 crore, Wipro's shares traded a volume of 635,129 on the BSE. The stock remains near its 52-week high of 300.85 and significantly above its 52-week low of 201.03.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹299.05, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹297.25

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of 298.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 300.48. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 300.48 then there can be further positive price movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro's share price has increased by 0.07%, currently trading at 297.45. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have appreciated by 42.19%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.92%
3 Months13.5%
6 Months22.73%
YTD26.18%
1 Year42.19%
09 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1298.87Support 1295.92
Resistance 2300.48Support 2294.58
Resistance 3301.82Support 3292.97
09 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 15.9% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy7763
    Hold88912
    Sell14141415
    Strong Sell6666
09 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14509 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 635 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹299.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 299.45 & 296 yesterday to end at 297.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.