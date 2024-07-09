Wipro Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock opened at ₹535.05 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹542.4, while the low was ₹535. The market capitalization stood at ₹282773.72 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹548.7 and ₹375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 244,185 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|543.87
|Support 1
|536.37
|Resistance 2
|546.93
|Support 2
|531.93
|Resistance 3
|551.37
|Support 3
|528.87
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹462.5, 14.55% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹607.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|5
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|11
|10
|Sell
|14
|15
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|8
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 244 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹542.4 & ₹535 yesterday to end at ₹535. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend