Wipro Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Wipro opened at ₹464.35, reached a high of ₹466.35, and a low of ₹461.35 before closing at ₹463.45. The market capitalization for Wipro was ₹241,690.93 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹546.1 and ₹375 respectively. The BSE volume for Wipro was 128,657 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 4.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|11
|11
|10
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
The trading volume yesterday was 41.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 128 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹466.35 & ₹461.35 yesterday to end at ₹463.45. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
