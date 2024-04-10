Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 10 Apr 2024, by -0.85 %. The stock is currently trading at 475.8 per share.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's open price was 484.5, closing at 479.9. The stock reached a high of 485.3 and a low of 475.35. The market capitalization stood at 248,313.99 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 546.1 and the 52-week low at 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 497,909 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST

On the last day of trading, Wipro's BSE volume was 497909 shares with a closing price of 479.9.

