Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Wipro Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 2.32 %. The stock closed at 297.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 304.15 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 297.85 and closed slightly lower at 297.25. The stock reached a high of 305.70 and a low of 293.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of 317,668.9 crore, Wipro's shares traded at a volume of 372,377 on the BSE. The stock remains near its 52-week high of 300.85, significantly above its low of 201.03.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 17.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy7763
    Hold98912
    Sell13141415
    Strong Sell6666
10 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14356 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 372 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹297.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 305.7 & 293.9 yesterday to end at 304.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.