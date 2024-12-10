Wipro Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹297.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹297.25. The stock reached a high of ₹305.70 and a low of ₹293.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹317,668.9 crore, Wipro's shares traded at a volume of 372,377 on the BSE. The stock remains near its 52-week high of ₹300.85, significantly above its low of ₹201.03.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 17.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|3
|Hold
|9
|8
|9
|12
|Sell
|13
|14
|14
|15
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 372 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹305.7 & ₹293.9 yesterday to end at ₹304.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend