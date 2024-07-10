Wipro Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro opened at ₹543.5 and closed at ₹541.25. The stock reached a high of ₹544 and a low of ₹537.35. The market capitalization was ₹282,538.62 crore. The 52-week high was ₹548.7 and the low was ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 402,680 shares traded.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Wipro has decreased by -0.16% and is currently trading at ₹539.95. Over the past year, Wipro's share price has increased by 38.74% to reach ₹539.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.52%
|3 Months
|5.68%
|6 Months
|20.02%
|YTD
|14.79%
|1 Year
|38.74%
Wipro settles dispute with former CFO Jatin Dalal
Dalal’s new employer, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, agreed to pay him about half a million dollars ( ₹4.2 crore) as settlement payment and legal fees.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|544.73
|Support 1
|537.38
|Resistance 2
|548.52
|Support 2
|533.82
|Resistance 3
|552.08
|Support 3
|530.03
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹462.5, 14.48% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹607.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|11
|10
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|8
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11362 k
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 402 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹541.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹544 & ₹537.35 yesterday to end at ₹541.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend