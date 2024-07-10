Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 10 Jul 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 541.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 540.8 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro opened at 543.5 and closed at 541.25. The stock reached a high of 544 and a low of 537.35. The market capitalization was 282,538.62 crore. The 52-week high was 548.7 and the low was 375. The BSE volume for the day was 402,680 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:20:29 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Wipro has decreased by -0.16% and is currently trading at 539.95. Over the past year, Wipro's share price has increased by 38.74% to reach 539.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.52%
3 Months5.68%
6 Months20.02%
YTD14.79%
1 Year38.74%
10 Jul 2024, 09:03:05 AM IST

Wipro settles dispute with former CFO Jatin Dalal

Dalal’s new employer, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, agreed to pay him about half a million dollars ( 4.2 crore) as settlement payment and legal fees.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/cognizant-pays-505-087-to-settle-non-complete-wipro-lawsuit-against-cfo-jatin-dalal-11720528901540.html

10 Jul 2024, 08:48:52 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1544.73Support 1537.38
Resistance 2548.52Support 2533.82
Resistance 3552.08Support 3530.03
10 Jul 2024, 08:33:19 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 462.5, 14.48% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 607.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6644
    Hold12121110
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell5588
10 Jul 2024, 08:16:37 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11362 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 402 k.

10 Jul 2024, 08:01:02 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹541.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 544 & 537.35 yesterday to end at 541.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

