Wipro Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 10 Jun 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 484.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 478.45 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 493.75, reached a high of 493.75 and a low of 478.35, before closing at 484.45. The market capitalization was 249935.76 crore. The 52-week high was 546.1 and the 52-week low was 375. The BSE volume for the day was 121451 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live:

10 Jun 2024, 09:56 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Today, Wipro's stock price dropped by 1.28% to reach 478.25, while its peer companies are experiencing a mixed performance. Zomato and Info Edge India are declining, whereas Firstsource Solutions and Eclerx Services are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.47% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro478.25-6.2-1.28546.1375.0249607.55
Zomato183.95-0.1-0.05207.369.57159673.29
Info Edge India6168.3-47.2-0.766545.953973.1579649.22
Firstsource Solutions197.650.70.36229.0122.213590.69
Eclerx Services2392.7573.53.172825.01591.0511535.74
10 Jun 2024, 09:42 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.97%; Futures open interest increased by 19.86%

Wipro Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Wipro indicate a possible downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

10 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹484.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 493.75 & 478.35 yesterday to end at 484.45. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

