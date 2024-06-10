Wipro Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹493.75, reached a high of ₹493.75 and a low of ₹478.35, before closing at ₹484.45. The market capitalization was ₹249935.76 crore. The 52-week high was ₹546.1 and the 52-week low was ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 121451 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Today, Wipro's stock price dropped by 1.28% to reach ₹478.25, while its peer companies are experiencing a mixed performance. Zomato and Info Edge India are declining, whereas Firstsource Solutions and Eclerx Services are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.47% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|478.25
|-6.2
|-1.28
|546.1
|375.0
|249607.55
|Zomato
|183.95
|-0.1
|-0.05
|207.3
|69.57
|159673.29
|Info Edge India
|6168.3
|-47.2
|-0.76
|6545.95
|3973.15
|79649.22
|Firstsource Solutions
|197.65
|0.7
|0.36
|229.0
|122.2
|13590.69
|Eclerx Services
|2392.75
|73.5
|3.17
|2825.0
|1591.05
|11535.74
Wipro Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Wipro indicate a possible downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹493.75 & ₹478.35 yesterday to end at ₹484.45. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.