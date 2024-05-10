Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 462.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 455 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock on the last day opened at 460.85, reached a high of 464.5, and a low of 454.1 before closing at 462.9. The market capitalization stood at 237566.15 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 546.1 and 375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 129341 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Wipro share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1461.35Support 1451.3
Resistance 2467.9Support 2447.8
Resistance 3471.4Support 3441.25
10 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Wipro share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 3.3% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy4443
    Hold1111109
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8887
10 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Wipro share price Today : Wipro volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6658 k

The trading volume yesterday was 28.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 129 k.

10 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹462.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 464.5 & 454.1 yesterday to end at 462.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

