Wipro Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹306.9 and closed at ₹304.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹310.35 and a low of ₹303.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹322,218.3 crore, Wipro's shares traded a volume of 985,512. The stock's 52-week high is ₹305.7, while the low stands at ₹207.53, indicating significant fluctuations over the year.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|311.48
|Support 1
|303.93
|Resistance 2
|315.02
|Support 2
|299.92
|Resistance 3
|319.03
|Support 3
|296.38
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 18.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|3
|Hold
|9
|8
|9
|12
|Sell
|13
|14
|14
|15
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 985 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹310.35 & ₹303.4 yesterday to end at ₹307.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend