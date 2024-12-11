Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2024, by 1.23 %. The stock closed at 304.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 307.9 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 306.9 and closed at 304.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 310.35 and a low of 303.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of 322,218.3 crore, Wipro's shares traded a volume of 985,512. The stock's 52-week high is 305.7, while the low stands at 207.53, indicating significant fluctuations over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1311.48Support 1303.93
Resistance 2315.02Support 2299.92
Resistance 3319.03Support 3296.38
11 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 18.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy7763
    Hold98912
    Sell13141415
    Strong Sell6666
11 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14131 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 985 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:07 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹304.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 310.35 & 303.4 yesterday to end at 307.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

