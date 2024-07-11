Wipro Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock opened at ₹540.35 and closed at ₹540.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹543.15, while the low was ₹531.95. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹279,351.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹548.7, and the 52-week low is ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 239,878 shares traded.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 239 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹543.15 & ₹531.95 yesterday to end at ₹534.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend