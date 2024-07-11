Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2024, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 540.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 534.7 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock opened at 540.35 and closed at 540.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 543.15, while the low was 531.95. The market capitalization of Wipro is 279,351.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 548.7, and the 52-week low is 375. The BSE volume for the day was 239,878 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11359 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 239 k.

11 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹540.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 543.15 & 531.95 yesterday to end at 534.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

