Wipro Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's open price was ₹478.15, close price was ₹475, high was ₹478.6, and low was ₹475.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹249,340.94 crore. The 52-week high was ₹546.1 and the 52-week low was ₹375. The BSE volume recorded was 21,435 shares.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's stock price rose by 0.4% to reach ₹476.9, following a trend similar to its industry counterparts. Companies like Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen a rise of 0.23% and 0.29% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|476.9
|1.9
|0.4
|546.1
|375.0
|248902.96
|Zomato
|182.1
|0.25
|0.14
|207.3
|72.55
|158067.44
|Info Edge India
|6296.75
|76.45
|1.23
|6545.95
|3973.15
|81307.85
|Firstsource Solutions
|197.85
|0.0
|0.0
|229.0
|122.2
|13604.44
|Eclerx Services
|2411.3
|9.05
|0.38
|2825.0
|1591.05
|11625.18
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 7.52% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -73.19% lower than yesterday
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded until 10 AM is down by 73.19% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹475.55, showing a decrease of 0.12%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro touched a high of 477.4 & a low of 474.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|477.17
|Support 1
|474.27
|Resistance 2
|478.73
|Support 2
|472.93
|Resistance 3
|480.07
|Support 3
|471.37
Wipro Share Price Today Live:
WIPRO
WIPRO
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.4%; Futures open interest increased by 6.92%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Wipro indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹475 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹478.6 & ₹475.1 yesterday to end at ₹475. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.