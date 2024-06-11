Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:16 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 475 per share. The stock is currently trading at 477.3 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's open price was 478.15, close price was 475, high was 478.6, and low was 475.1. The market capitalization stood at 249,340.94 crore. The 52-week high was 546.1 and the 52-week low was 375. The BSE volume recorded was 21,435 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:16 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's stock price rose by 0.4% to reach 476.9, following a trend similar to its industry counterparts. Companies like Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen a rise of 0.23% and 0.29% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro476.91.90.4546.1375.0248902.96
Zomato182.10.250.14207.372.55158067.44
Info Edge India6296.7576.451.236545.953973.1581307.85
Firstsource Solutions197.850.00.0229.0122.213604.44
Eclerx Services2411.39.050.382825.01591.0511625.18
11 Jun 2024, 11:00 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 7.52% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold1111119
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8888
11 Jun 2024, 10:45 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -73.19% lower than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded until 10 AM is down by 73.19% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 475.55, showing a decrease of 0.12%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal a further decline in prices.

11 Jun 2024, 10:40 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro touched a high of 477.4 & a low of 474.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1477.17Support 1474.27
Resistance 2478.73Support 2472.93
Resistance 3480.07Support 3471.37
11 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:56 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Today, Wipro's share price increased by 0.22% to reach 476.05, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Firstsource Solutions is declining, whereas Zomato, Info Edge India, and Eclerx Services are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.11% and up by 0.03%, respectively.

11 Jun 2024, 09:46 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.4%; Futures open interest increased by 6.92%

Wipro Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Wipro indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

11 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹475 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 478.6 & 475.1 yesterday to end at 475. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

