Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro shares decline as market sentiment turns bearish

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹514.95 and closed at ₹513.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹520.2, while the lowest was ₹510.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹269205.78 crore. The 52-week high for Wipro was ₹546.1 and the low was ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 211189 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Wipro stock shows the price at ₹515.45 with a percent change of -0.08, resulting in a net change of -0.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.69%
|3 Months
|15.61%
|6 Months
|19.09%
|YTD
|9.38%
|1 Year
|31.3%
Wipro's stock is currently trading at ₹515.85, representing a 0.55% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.8 points.
On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 211,189 with a closing price of ₹513.05.
