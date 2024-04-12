Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Up in Positive Trading Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹477.5 and closed at ₹475.8. The high for the day was ₹479.35, while the low was ₹473.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹249,070.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹546.1, and the 52-week low was ₹351.85. The BSE trading volume for Wipro was 336,846 shares on that day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.22%
|3 Months
|0.48%
|6 Months
|13.33%
|YTD
|1.27%
|1 Year
|28.91%
The current stock price of Wipro is ₹477.25, with a net change of 1.45 and a percent change of 0.3. Overall, the stock price has seen a slight increase.
On the last day of trading, Wipro on BSE had a trading volume of 336,846 shares with a closing price of ₹475.8.
