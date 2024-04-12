Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Up in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 12 Apr 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 475.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 477.25 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 477.5 and closed at 475.8. The high for the day was 479.35, while the low was 473.1. The market capitalization stood at 249,070.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 546.1, and the 52-week low was 351.85. The BSE trading volume for Wipro was 336,846 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.22%
3 Months0.48%
6 Months13.33%
YTD1.27%
1 Year28.91%
12 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹477.25, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹475.8

The current stock price of Wipro is 477.25, with a net change of 1.45 and a percent change of 0.3. Overall, the stock price has seen a slight increase.

12 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹475.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro on BSE had a trading volume of 336,846 shares with a closing price of 475.8.

